Nags Head American restaurants you'll love

Grits Grill
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head
|Two Eggs Plus
|$6.29
Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns or grits with your choice of toast or a biscuit. Add bacon or sausage for an additional $2.00.
|Country Sausage and Gravy
|$7.59
Our delicious country sausage gravy served over toast or biscuits with your choice of hash browns or grits.
|Full Stack of Hotcakes
|$5.59
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup. Add blueberries, chopped pecans, or chocolate chips for a special treat. Sugar-free syrup available on request.
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10, Nags Head
|BUFFALO MAC
|$13.95
House mac, buffalo sauce, & ranch drizzle
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$14.95
Ribeye, peppers, onions, & house made cheese sauce
|FRIED CHICKEN SAND
|$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, & mayo