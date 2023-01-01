Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Nags Head

Nags Head restaurants
Nags Head restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sooey's Nags Head image

 

Sooey's Nags Head

3919 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Sooey's Nags Head
Restaurant banner

 

The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse -

2412 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse -

