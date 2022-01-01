Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Nags Head

Nags Head restaurants
Toast

Nags Head restaurants that serve grits

Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe

7623 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head

Shrimp & Grits$17.00
with Andouille Sausage, Country Ham, Peppers and Onions
Friday Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Grit Cake$2.00
HAMBURGERS

Grits Grill

5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head

Avg 4.4 (783 reviews)
Grits Grill Club$10.99
Boars Head deli ham and turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce and tomato served on three pieces of white toast with mayo.
Kiss Our Grits$8.99
Two eggs cooked to order with two fluffy hotcakes, a choice of hash browns or grits, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Shrimp and Grits$9.99
Our famous grits topped with bacon, green onion, sausage peppered gravy and satueed shrimp with your choice of toast or biscuit.
