Grits in Nags Head
Nags Head restaurants that serve grits
More about Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe
Basnight's Lone Cedar Cafe
7623 S Virginia Dare Trl, Nags Head
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
with Andouille Sausage, Country Ham, Peppers and Onions
|Friday Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
|Grit Cake
|$2.00
More about Grits Grill
HAMBURGERS
Grits Grill
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head
|Grits Grill Club
|$10.99
Boars Head deli ham and turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce and tomato served on three pieces of white toast with mayo.
|Kiss Our Grits
|$8.99
Two eggs cooked to order with two fluffy hotcakes, a choice of hash browns or grits, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|Shrimp and Grits
|$9.99
Our famous grits topped with bacon, green onion, sausage peppered gravy and satueed shrimp with your choice of toast or biscuit.