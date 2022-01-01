Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Nags Head

Nags Head restaurants
Toast

Nags Head restaurants that serve quesadillas

South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery

4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10, Nags Head

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA$7.95
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.95
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery
Restaurant banner

 

The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse

2412 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with tomato, scallions, sour cream, and cheddar jack cheese in a grilled tortilla with rice & salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
shrimp with tomato, scallions, sour cream and cheddar jack cheese. All served in a
grilled tortilla with rice, salsa, and sour cream.
The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse

