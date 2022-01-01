Reuben in Nags Head
Nags Head restaurants that serve reuben
More about Grits Grill
HAMBURGERS
Grits Grill
5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head
|Reuben
|$9.99
Boars Head corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing grilled on light rye.
More about The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse
The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse
2412 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.00
Thin sliced corned beef warmed, topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, and our house made thousand island dressing served on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.