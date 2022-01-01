Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Nags Head

Nags Head restaurants
Toast

Nags Head restaurants that serve reuben

Grits Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Grits Grill

5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14, Nags Head

Avg 4.4 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.99
Boars Head corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing grilled on light rye.
More about Grits Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse

2412 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef Reuben$16.00
Thin sliced corned beef warmed, topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, and our house made thousand island dressing served on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.
More about The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse

