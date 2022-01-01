Go
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

Executive Chef and owner Nahm Thongyoung combines her love of art with a passion for cooking delivering freshly prepared Thai cuisine that embodies the essence of Thai culture; weaving richness, elegance, respect and balance into every hand-crafted dish.

5310 Windward Pkwy

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pineapple Chicken$28.00
Massaman Curry
Nahm Thai Fried Rice
coconut cake$15.00
Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling$14.00
homemade chicken and shrimp dumpling topped with fried garlic oil and ginger soysauce
Panang Curry
Green Curry
Crispy Spring Roll$14.00
stuffed with cabbage, carrot, seasoned with thai herbs, served with three flavor chili sauce
Tom Kha$9.00
Location

5310 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

French Gourmet Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak.
We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

Vinny's on Windward

Serving Alpharetta since 1996

Pho And Co

Thank You For Your Order!

