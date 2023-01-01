Naisla - 4-369 Kuhio Highway, Suite 103 and Suite
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4-369 Kuhio Highway, Suite 103 and Suite, Kapaa HI 96746
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai - 420 Papaloa Rd.
No Reviews
420 Papaloa Rd. Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurant
Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Coconut Marketplace
No Reviews
4-484 Kuhio Highway Kapa'a, HI 96746
View restaurant