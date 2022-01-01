Naive Kitchen and Bar
Thanks for dining at NAIVE
We're passionate in what we do and
thankful we can share it with you!
SALADS
1001 E Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1001 E Washington St
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ATG The Whirling Tiger
Come in and enjoy!
Butchertown Grocery
Enjoy!
MozzaPi @ Ten20
Come in grab a pizza and enjoy a beer!
Zero’s Luxe Lounge
Zero’s Luxe Lounge is a lounge for diverse professionals to unwind and meet with friends after a long day or week. We offer a wide variety of southern-style food and great DJ's in our lounge area. Our lounge embraces a modern urban chic feel with a dedicated staff providing full restaurant service, personalized bottle services, and incredible live music all through the night. Come eat, drink, and experience luxury!