Naive Kitchen and Bar

1001 E Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1054 reviews)

BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
Grainwright sourdough, american cheese, scrambled egg, arugula, paprika aioli
W/ PLASTICWARE
GARDEN BURGER$14.00
brioche, kewpie mayo, pickle, onion, cabbage slaw (DF | V | GF*)
Beet Margarita$11.00
tequila, fresh pressed beets, honey, curacao, lemon
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
JUST eggs, black beans, crispy hash, shishito salsa, American cheez (DF | GF | V)
NAIVE BURGER$17.00
Grainwright potato bun, Freedom Run ground lamb, apple butter, arugula, crispy onion, blue cheese
GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER$14.00
green bean, lime, kale, nori, puffed rice, sesame, togarashi (DF | GF | V)
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1001 E Washington St

Louisville KY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
