Naiyara
Open today 4:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
1854 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
1854 Bay Rd, Miami Beach FL 33139
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Gallery
Come in and enjoy!
CVI.CHE 105
We are a ten-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.
Moloko
Come in and enjoy!
Segafredo Cafe - Lincoln Road
Come in and enjoy!