Go
Toast

Nakaji

We welcome you to enjoy
the NAKAJI omakase at home
personally crafted by third generation Edomae sushi chef Kunihide Nakajima.
Please email contact@nakajinyc.com to place your order.

SUSHI

48 Bowery • $$$$

Avg 5 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

Kaori-Tsuru$135.00
Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Yamaguchi
Tekka Chirashi$55.00
Tuna sashimi resting on a bed of sushi rice
Omakase Chirashi$72.00
A selection of seasonal sashimi resting on a bed of sushi rice
Sushi Omakase$108.00
Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
Kubota Manju$220.00
720ml Niigata
Omakase Chirashi$72.00
A selection of seasonal sashimi resting on a bed of sushi rice
Long distance delivery fee$35.00
Anago Don$72.00
Chef Nakajima's family recipe Anago Don - Sea eel on a bed of sushi rice
Sushi Omakase$98.00
Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
Sushi & Sashimi Omakase$138.00
Chef's Selection - Assorted sashimi, 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering

Location

48 Bowery

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petrarca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston