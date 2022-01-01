Nakaji
We welcome you to enjoy
the NAKAJI omakase at home
personally crafted by third generation Edomae sushi chef Kunihide Nakajima.
Please email contact@nakajinyc.com to place your order.
SUSHI
48 Bowery • $$$$
Location
48 Bowery
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
