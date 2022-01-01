Go
Nakato Wisteria

We have opened a temporary location at the Myrtle Beach mall! Please come enjoy our food TO-GO or at the food court

10177 N Kings Hwy H06

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Bowl$15.81
8 pieces of shrimp served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Gyoza$5.00
your choice of (4) Deep Fried or Pan-Fried Pork dumplings.
Shrimp Dinner$22.42
8 pieces of Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
Steak Bowl$16.25
Sirloin served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Clear Broth Soup$2.00
A clear chicken broth soup, lightly peppered with scallions and mushrooms.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$11.50
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$17.25
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
2oz Sauce$0.50
House Salad$4.00
Side salad with lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. Served with house ginger dressing.
Side Noodles$4.00
Location

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
