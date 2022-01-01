Go
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
Miso Soup$3.50
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Kiss of Death$16.00
inside: tuna, masago caviar, sesame oil, siracha, cucumber outside: spicy tempura flakes, topped with wasabi cucumber sauce
Edamame$6.00
boiled soy beans in a pod dashed with sea salt
King Kong Roll$16.00
inside: spicy salmon, scallion, and tempura flakes outside: avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
Rainbow Roll$14.00
inside: crabstick, avocado, and cucumber outside: yellowtail, salmon, tuna, and avocado
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri$5.50
on top of sushi rice
California Roll$7.00
inside: cucumber, avocado, and crabstick outside: masago caviar
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
inside: salmon and avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
inside: minced tuna and scallion with spicy aioli outside: sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
