Naked Farmer
Seasonal American food sourced from farms close to home.
1001 Water Street
Location
1001 Water Street
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lowry Parcade
We are Tampa's original arcade bar. Our passion for classic arcades and pinball machines is only surpassed by our love of craft beer. We strive to provide a fun, comfortable environment for all to enjoy, whether you are a gamer or non-gamer alike. We have 25 taps of rotating craft beer, a huge bottles and cans selection, and over 40 retro arcade and pinball machines.
Iavarone's Italian Steakhouse
Steakhouse with a Italian Flair!
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Pink Pussycat
Come in and enjoy!