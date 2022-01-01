Go
Naked Fins

1120 Broadway Avenue

Popular Items

Kids Bowl$4.99
Snake River Roll$10.99
ahi, surimi crab salad, jalapeño, red bell pepper, torch-seared salmon, togarashi, fresh basil, fins’ teriyaki. raw
Naked Roll$8.99
salmon, ahi, cucumber, mango, rolled futo style topped with citrus ponzu, sesame seeds, and tobiko. gluten free. raw
Poke Avocado$7.99
1/2 Avocado, Diced Ahi, Diced Mango, Diced Cucumber, Citrus Ponzu, Tobiko, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Aioli, Sriracha, Fins Teriyaki Sauce, Shaved Green Onion
Seaweed Salad$2.99
Slammin Salmon Roll$8.99
spicy salmon, cucumber, toasted garlic, topped with salmon, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, fins’ teriyaki sriracha sauce. gluten free. raw
208 Roll$8.99
salmon, ahi, surimi crab salad, cucumber, jalapeño, tobiko, mango-habanero sauce, sesame seeds, green onion. raw
Mango Crab Roll$8.99
surimi crab salad, cucumber, mango, avocado, tobiko, fins’ teriyaki
Soft Drink$2.50
Thai Chicken Bao$3.50
Location

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
