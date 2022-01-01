Go
Naked Fish Sushi + Grill

1808 Texas Ave S #200

Popular Items

Shaggy Dog Roll$11.00
inside: snow crab, shrimp tempura
outside: spicy mayo, eel sauce, crab stick
Philadelphia Roll$6.00
inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Houston Roll$7.00
inside: tuna, snow crab, avocado
outside: eel sauce
Rock N Roll$9.00
inside: snow crab, asparagus, avocado, shrimp tempura
outside: masago, eel sauce
California Roll$6.00
inside: crab stick, cucumber, avocado
outside: masago
Gyoza - Chicken & Veggie$5.00
Six chicken and vegetable dumplings, or vegetable; steamed or fried
Crab Rangoons$6.00
Five fried wontons stuffed with chives and cream cheese
Crunchy Dragon Roll$13.00
inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado
outside: entirely fried, crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Soy Sauce - Regular$0.50
Miso Soup$2.50
Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion
Location

College Station TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
