Naked Fuel Juice Bar

SMOOTHIES

2976 W Maple Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Acai$12.95
Java Nibbs$11.95
almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer,
dairy free, gluten free
Berry Shortcake$11.95
Almond milk, granola, raw honey, almond butter, strawberries, vanilla vegan protein
dairy free, gluten free
Mint Chip$11.95
almond milk, spinach, banana, cacao nibs, raw honey, peppermint extract, almond butter, dates, chocolate protein | calming, high protein, energy booster, folate-rich
gluten free
Almond Crunch$11.95
almond milk, banana, granola, almond butter, raw honey, chocolate vegan protein digestion regulator, energy booster, stress relief, high protein, skin radiance, mood enhancer
gluten free, vegan
Strawberry Fields$7.95
strawberry, banana, coconut water, raw honey | potassium-rich, vitamin c packed, antioxidant-rich
dairy free, gluten free
Protein Bowl$10.95
Triple Bee Sandwich$9.95
PB Flip$11.95
banana, dates, peanut butter, almond milk, cacao, raw honey, cinnamon, chocolate vegan protein | antioxidant-rich, energy booster, post-workout meal, muscle recovery
dairy free, gluten free
Carrot Cake$11.95
fresh carrot juice, banana, walnuts, ginger, dates, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla vegan protein | high fiber, promotes gut health, vitamin a rich, vitamin k rich, potassium-rich
gluten free, vegan
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2976 W Maple Rd

Troy MI

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
