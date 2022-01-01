Go
Toast

Naked Fuel Juice Bar

Come in and enjoy!

6718-B Orchard Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Java Nibbs$11.95
almond milk, banana, cacao nibbs, dates, almond butter, raw honey, coffee bone broth protein | collagen-rich, high fiber & protein, energizer,
dairy free, gluten free
Almond Crunch$11.95
almond milk, banana, granola, almond butter, raw honey, chocolate vegan protein digestion regulator, energy booster, stress relief, high protein, skin radiance, mood enhancer
gluten free, vegan
Wheatgrass
Ignite$9.95
Herm Strong$9.95
banana, dates, almond butter, coconut milk, raw honey | immunity, and energy booster
dairy free, gluten free
Acai$12.95
Corona Cure$9.95
Strawberry Fields$7.95
strawberry, banana, coconut water, raw honey | potassium-rich, vitamin c packed, antioxidant-rich
dairy free, gluten free
Avocado Egg Toast$11.95
PB Flip$11.95
banana, dates, peanut butter, almond milk, cacao, raw honey, cinnamon, chocolate vegan protein | antioxidant-rich, energy booster, post-workout meal, muscle recovery
dairy free, gluten free
See full menu

Location

6718-B Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield MI

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prime29 Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Prime29 features USDA cuts aged 29 days & jet-fresh seafood straight from the water to your table. We're proud to support local partners and are thankful to be your next contemporary dining experience.

Dakota Bread by Friendship Circle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispelli's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston