Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

Naked: raw, clean and no bullshit food + vibes

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

2748 Lighthouse Point E • $$

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$5.00
Sarah Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado rolled, Topped with Salmon, Scallions and Roasted Garlic and Hawaiian BBQ sauce.
Pad Thai$16.00
Stir Fried with rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions and egg served in a Traditional Tamarind sauce.
Drunken Noodles$16.00
Stir Fried wide rice noodles, prepared with Thai peppers and tomatoes in a spicy basil sauce with Thai honey.
Crunchy Tuna Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Avocado rolled, topped with Tuna slices and tempura crunch, Served with Home made Teriyaki sauce.
Ravens Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado rolled, topped with spicy Crabmeat, Tobiko and Old Bay seasoning, Served with Teriyaki Sauce.
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Cinderella Roll$11.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Fresh Salmon and Sweet Wasabi sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2748 Lighthouse Point E

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
