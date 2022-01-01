Go
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

Drive by and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

4443 Lyons Road • $$

Avg 4 (715 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Steak Taco$9.00
buttered corn + cremini mushroom + truffle crema
Queso Quesadilla$13.00
salsa + sour cream
add: +$2 | chicken | steak | shrimp
Make It A 3 Way!$16.00
just made chips + fresh juicy salsa + queso + guacamole
Burrito - Choose One Protein$15.00
Yes Utensils
Blackened Baja Fish Taco$8.00
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
Chicken Vallarta Taco$8.00
mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro
Americano Taco$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
Crispy Key West Shrimp Taco$8.00
tempura key west shrimp + toasted coconut + spicy aioli + jalapeño + black sesame seeds
Philly Cheesesteak Taco$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
Location

4443 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek FL

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
