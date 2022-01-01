Go
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

Sushi Bar

5130 Kingston Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Serrano Machi$14.00
sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu
Kids Pizza$7.00
baked naan bread with marinara sauce and cheese
Fish & Chips$8.00
Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips
Tofu Caprese$13.00
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
Philly$10.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
Tuna Tartare$18.00
sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil
Kids Fruit Salsa$6.00
pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips
Kids Cheesy Noodles$6.00
Tempura$17.00
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Maui Wowie$17.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa
Location

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
