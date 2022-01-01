Nama
Inspired Indian cuisine located in the heart of Richmond's Arts District, featuring shareable small plates and rotating curry pot specials.
15 W Broad Street
15 W Broad Street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
