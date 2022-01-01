Go
Toast

Nama

Inspired Indian cuisine located in the heart of Richmond's Arts District, featuring shareable small plates and rotating curry pot specials.

15 W Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Manchow$8.00
Chicken Manchow Soup is a delicious soup made by cooking finely chopped vegetables in a hot & spicy chicken broth filled with homemade flavors.
Mix Veg Pakora$8.00
Amazingly crispy and delicious vegetable fritters dipped in in a spicy chickpea batter with nutritional yeast, garam masala and chili powder.
Aloo Gobhi$14.00
Aloo Gobi is our rustic and authentic dish made by sautéing the potatoes and cauliflower.
Cauliflower Manchurian$12.00
Deep fried cauliflower fritters blended in secret medley sauce sauté with onion & bell peppers.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces glazed with garlic flavored oil.
Plain Naan$3.00
Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces.
Tandoori Fish$18.00
House delicacy - whole tandoor pomfret marinated with a melange of spices and grilled to perfection.
Samosa Chaat$9.00
Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is made with crunchy samosa is served with spicy chickpeas (chole), yogurt, tamarind sauce, mint chutney, onions and garnished with pomegranate seeds.
Chole Masala$14.00
Chole (garbanzo beans) blended with onion, garlic and tomato herb sauce.
Chicken Tikka$16.00
Bone-less Chicken marinated in yogurt and fresh ground herbs, spices and grilled in clay oven.
See full menu

Location

15 W Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tarrant's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cheddar Jackson

No reviews yet

We are a grilled cheese panini shop, in Historic Jackson Ward, with many vegetarian and vegan options.

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina

No reviews yet

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina is located in the heart of Richmond’s Arts District and is offering a fun and inspired approach to Mexican cuisine.

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston