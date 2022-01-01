Go
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

Sushi Bar

506 S Gay Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rainbow$17.00
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
Pizza - L$12.00
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
Soy Joy$16.00
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Crunchy Shrimp - L$10.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Crunchy Shrimp$10.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Atlantic$16.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
Cali$10.00
crab, avocado, and cucumber
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Crab and Asiago Dip$12.00
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan
506 S Gay Street

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
