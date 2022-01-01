Go
Banner pic
Sushi & Japanese

Nami Nori

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

236 N 12th St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
vegan set$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
japanese potato salad$7.00
shishito peppers$9.00
wasabi cucumber tataki$8.00
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
nami nori salad$11.00
furikake fries$8.00
spicy tuna dip$16.00
veggie miso soup cup$6.00

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

236 N 12th St, Brooklyn NY 11211

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Wasabi- BK

No reviews yet

Innovative Japanese Cuisine.
Come and Enjoy your experience with us.

Charlotte Patisserie

No reviews yet

More than a bakery!

Keg & Lantern Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Santo Parque

No reviews yet

Family owned American-Brazilian restaurant.

Nami Nori

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston