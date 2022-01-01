Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar
We are an Izakaya and Sushi Bar focused on fresh seafood and vegetables. Our asian-influenced menu showcases traditional foods with a contemporary spin, set in a casual dining atmosphere.
Popular Items
Location
1135 N Nimitz HWY
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
