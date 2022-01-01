Go
Toast

Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar

We are an Izakaya and Sushi Bar focused on fresh seafood and vegetables. Our asian-influenced menu showcases traditional foods with a contemporary spin, set in a casual dining atmosphere.

1135 N Nimitz HWY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Keiki$6.95
Chicken, Spam, Furikake Musubi
Kauai Boy$12.95
Fried Ginger Chicken, Goteborg, Shio Nori Musubi, Potato Salad, Shio Konbu Cabbage
Nami (Wave)$18.95
Sashimi Moriawase, Spicy Ahi, Fried Garlic Shrimp, Shio Konbu Cabbage, Sushi Rice
Build Your Own Plate
Customize your own plate to your heart's content! Options are endless..... go nuts!
Kaze (Wind)$12.95
Atsuage Tofu, Carrot Tegu, Wasabi Okra, Shio Konbu Cabbage, Potato Salad, Kamameshi Rice
Goteborg Musubi$2.50
Fork
Double Ginger Chicken Nanban$12.95
Double-Dipped House Ginger Chicken, Garlic Tartar Sauce, Zucchini Namasu, Rice
Vodka-Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Crispy Battered Salmon & Crinkle-Cut Fries, House Tartar Sauce
Chopsticks
See full menu

Location

1135 N Nimitz HWY

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Tour Cafe

No reviews yet

LTCPZZA available from 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh

J&Dz Mobile Grindz

No reviews yet

We are open for take out! Come on by and enjoy some good food!

Egghead Cafe

No reviews yet

Let's Aloha !
Be kind & breakfast is awesome

Xpresso Cafe & Mini Mart

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston