NamNam Cafe

Chill, family-owned nook with pho & other organic Vietnamese eats, plus local art & outdoor seating.

318 Wallace Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Pho Tenderloin (Tai)$13.50
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with Stone Cross Farms grass fed tenderloin.
Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño and hoisin/sriracha.
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.25
fried wonton wrapper filled with cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet chilli
Vermicelli Bowl
Vermicelli rice noodles, your choice of grilled proteins, lettuce and mint, pickled carrots, cucumber and bean sprouts. Topped with scallion oil, crushed peanuts and fried shallots. Served with nuoc cham
LG mean lemongrass
Shaking Beef$19.75
Stone Cross Farms grass fed filet (6oz), marinated and sautéed in a wok to perfection. Come with spring mix salad with tomatoes. Served with pepper-lime dipping sauce and ginger dressing for the salad.
Saigon Noodle
Rice noodle stir fry in house made curry sauce, cabbage , carrots, bean sprouts, onions, scallions and egg. MEDIUM SPICY!!
cannot be made any less spicy only can be made spicier!!!
Imperial Rolls (4)$7.00
crispy fried rolls with pork and shrimp served with a nuoc cham (fish sauce)
lettuce and herbs optional
Banh Mi
Light and airy French baguette toasted with your choice of protein. Topped with cilantro, jalapeño, pickled carrots with house made aioli
Summer Rolls (2)$7.00
fresh rice paper, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, rice noodles with grilled pork and fresh shrimp served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
Rice Platter
mini spring mix salad, tomato, cucumber, jasmine rice, pickled carrots with choice of grilled protein. Topped with scallion oil, peanuts, fried shallots and served with ginger dressing and nuoc cham (fish sauce) LG means lemongrass
Location

318 Wallace Avenue

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
