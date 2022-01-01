Nampa restaurants you'll love
JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
6026 Birch Ln, Nampa
|Turkey in da Club
|$14.99
House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Wagyu brisket short rib blend, w/cheese
|Big bold crispy chicken
|$13.99
Seasoned crispy breast, chipotle ranch, beer cheese
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa
|Coca Cola Products (Bottomless)
|$2.89
Bottomless
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.95
2 homemade biscuits split and covered in our homemade gravy. Served with hashbrowns.
|French Toast Special
|$9.50
3 slices of thick-sliced bread, dipped in batter and grilled & topped with powered sugar. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage links
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1021 12th Ave Road South, Nampa
|*12" Create Your Own--
|$12.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|14" 5. Samoan
|$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
|*10" Create Your Own--
|$8.25
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa
|Street Tacos
|$18.00
Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with whole beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomato salsa, and lime.
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.