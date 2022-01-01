Nampa restaurants you'll love

Must-try Nampa restaurants

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey in da Club$14.99
House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain
Classic Cheeseburger$12.99
Wagyu brisket short rib blend, w/cheese
Big bold crispy chicken$13.99
Seasoned crispy breast, chipotle ranch, beer cheese
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coca Cola Products (Bottomless)$2.89
Bottomless
Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
2 homemade biscuits split and covered in our homemade gravy. Served with hashbrowns.
French Toast Special$9.50
3 slices of thick-sliced bread, dipped in batter and grilled & topped with powered sugar. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage links
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

1021 12th Ave Road South, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*12" Create Your Own--$12.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
14" 5. Samoan$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
*10" Create Your Own--$8.25
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Tacos$18.00
Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with whole beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, spicy tomato salsa, and lime.
California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

