Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nampa bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Nampa restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Nampa

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BLAT$8.99
Thick house bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch spread on toasted wheat
Mushroom Swiss$13.99
Sauted mushrooms and onions, melted swiss
JaK*s spring chicken caesar$12.99
spring mix, shredded parm, jalapeno caesar dressing, lemon wedge
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Club Jr.$10.95
Bacon, Turkey, Jack cheese, and Tomato served with your choice of toast.
French Dip$12.95
Sliced top round roast beef heated in au jus split on a poor boy bun and served with a side of au jus
Cod Finger Din$17.95
Hand cut chunks of cod dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
Banner pic

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

1021 12th Avenue South, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" 1. Contest Combo$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
14" 5. Samoan$26.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancho's Special$16.00
Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, Served with tortillas.
Fajita Nachos$16.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered in cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.
Irma's Special$18.00
Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nampa

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Taco Salad

Map

More near Nampa to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston