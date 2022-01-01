Nampa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Nampa
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
6026 Birch Ln, Nampa
|Popular items
|1/2 BLAT
|$8.99
Thick house bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch spread on toasted wheat
|Mushroom Swiss
|$13.99
Sauted mushrooms and onions, melted swiss
|JaK*s spring chicken caesar
|$12.99
spring mix, shredded parm, jalapeno caesar dressing, lemon wedge
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa
|Popular items
|Club Jr.
|$10.95
Bacon, Turkey, Jack cheese, and Tomato served with your choice of toast.
|French Dip
|$12.95
Sliced top round roast beef heated in au jus split on a poor boy bun and served with a side of au jus
|Cod Finger Din
|$17.95
Hand cut chunks of cod dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1021 12th Avenue South, Nampa
|Popular items
|14" 1. Contest Combo
|$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
|14" 5. Samoan
|$26.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
|*10" Create Your Own--
|$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa
|Popular items
|Pancho's Special
|$16.00
Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce, Served with tortillas.
|Fajita Nachos
|$16.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered in cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and melted cheese.
|Irma's Special
|$18.00
Grilled chicken strips, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions simmered with spicy red sauce and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.