Cheeseburgers in Nampa
Nampa restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
6026 Birch Ln, Nampa
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
Wagyu brisket short rib blend, w/cheese
|Classic Cheeseburger Salad
|$14.99
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge
1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Grilled hamburger with melted cheddar cheese on a grilled bun served open face with the choice of fries, a cup of soup, salad, or peaches
|Deluxe Cheeseburger
|$10.49
Grilled beef with your choice of cheese melted on top served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side