Cheesecake in Nampa

Nampa restaurants
Nampa restaurants that serve cheesecake

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basque Cheesecake$7.99
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$7.99
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

