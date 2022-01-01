Chili in Nampa
Nampa restaurants that serve chili
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
6026 Birch Ln, Nampa
|Butternut squash chili
|$5.99
Smoked butternut, black bean w/some heat
|House tenderloin chili
|$5.99
Ground beef, tenderloin bits, chopped veggies w/the right heat
|Vegan chili cheese fries
|$13.99
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive
1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa
|Chili Burger
|$12.95
Grilled beef with homemade chili served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Onions and cheese optional. Served with your choice of one side