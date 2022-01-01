Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Nampa

Nampa restaurants
Nampa restaurants that serve chili

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butternut squash chili$5.99
Smoked butternut, black bean w/some heat
House tenderloin chili$5.99
Ground beef, tenderloin bits, chopped veggies w/the right heat
Vegan chili cheese fries$13.99
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive

1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Burger$12.95
Grilled beef with homemade chili served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Onions and cheese optional. Served with your choice of one side
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive

