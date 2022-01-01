Pies in Nampa
Nampa restaurants that serve pies
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive
Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive
1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria - Nampa
Flying Pie Pizzaria - Nampa
1021 12th Avenue South, Nampa
|14" 7. Triple Pie
|$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
|12" 7. Triple Pie
|$22.99
|12" 8. Denver Pie
|$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.