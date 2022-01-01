Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Nampa

Nampa restaurants
Nampa restaurants that serve quesadillas

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids quesadilla$3.99
Corn/flour tortilla
Cheese quesadilla$7.99
Chili tomato or spinach herb wrap, melted cheddar
More about JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$7.00
Served with sour cream.
K Quesadilla$6.99
Fajita Quesadilla$18.00
Choose grilled chicken or steak with melted cheese, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes inside a flour tortilla. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

