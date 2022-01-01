Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Nampa

Nampa restaurants
Nampa restaurants that serve taco salad

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive

1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.95
Seasoned ground beef on a bed of chopped romaine topped with fresh diced tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese in a crispy tortilla shell, topped witha dollop of sour cream and salsa or your choice of dressing.
More about Bob's Restaurant & Lounge - 1411 Shilo Drive
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill - Nampa

1921 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$17.00
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with rice, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Taco Salad$14.00
A crispy flour tortilla shilled filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill - Nampa

