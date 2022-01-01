PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)

Serving up namtastic Vietnamerican cuisine including innovative food and classics!

[Please let us know if you have any food allergies as our facility handles milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Images may differ. Prices subject to change without notice and sales tax.]



5329 University Drive