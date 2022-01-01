Go
Nana, Ajo & Taco E

All In Kitchen is home to our family of brands- Taco E, (a classic taqueria) nana (American & Latin American brunch) and Ajo (a Cuban & Puerto Rican grill).

3267 South Halsted Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Steak Bowl$8.50
Three Avocado Taco Combo$15.00
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Sweet plantains, or maduros, served with sofrito aioli.
Guacamole
Picadillo Empanadas (Beef)$6.00
Two empanadas filled with picadillo (ground beef, potato, carrots, onions, peppers, tomato sauce), served with a side of aji verde sauce
Ajo Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled mojo chicken, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, chihuahua cheese, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Tostones$5.00
crispy plantains served with sofrito aioli
Shrimp a la Criolla Empanadas$6.00
Two empanadas filled with shrimp, onions, peppers, rice, cheese, spicy tomato sauce served with a side of aji verde sauce
Avocado Fries$8.00
Battered and fried and served with our chipotle-lime aioli
Two Guajillo Chile-Lime Cauliflower Combo$14.00
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
