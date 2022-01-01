Go
Nana's Green Tea

Nana's Green Tea is a modern Japanese cafe specializing in green teas and other traditional Japanese foods and desserts.

ICE CREAM • CURRY

1007 Stewart St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)

Popular Items

Matcha Latte
matcha with milk, hot/cold
Tuna Avocado Don$13.50
Marinated tuna sashimi, avocado, over rice served with sesame dressing. sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*contains gluten
Matcha Roll Cake$5.75
Matcha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated matcha cream
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Chicken Karaage Curry$13.00
Deep fried marinated chicken thigh pieces, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
Matcha Mochi Parfait$9.95
House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve ice cream, corn flakes, red bean paste, mochi, whipped cream
*pudding contains gelatin
*corn flakes contain gluten
Salmon Sashimi Don$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
Chicken Nanban Rice Plate$14.00
deep fried chicken cutlet seasoned with sweet-vinegary sauce topped with a Japanese tartar sauce, potato salad, greens and rice.
*contains gluten
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
Sukiyaki Don$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
Matcha Tiramisu$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1007 Stewart St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

