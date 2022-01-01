Go
Toast

Nanbu Noodle Bar

Japanese Cuisine | Southern Flair |
Sushi, Ramen, Steamed Buns and more!

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

26 Logan Lane Unit C • $$

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Pork Ramen$17.00
Kurobuta pork belly, enoki, bok choy, soy egg, scallion, cilantro, carrot
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$16.00
rice, chili, avocado, radish, mango, cucumber, soy, scallion
Korean Beef Yaki$16.00
Korean marinated beef, kimchi, scallion, carrot, stir-fried noodles, cucumber, cilantro, sesame
Ginger Salad$7.00
local mixed greens, carrot, ginger dressing, peanut
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$11.00
pickled cucumber, hoisin, sriracha, radish, cilantro
Dumplings$8.00
daily selection
Nanbu Wings$7.00
Korean marinated wings, korean chili, sesame soy glaze, scallions
Nanbu Noodle Bowl$18.00
Kurobuta pork shoulder, collards, corn, soy egg, scallion, double broth
Chicken Yaki$14.00
soy marinated chicken, cilantro, stir-fried noodles, carrot, snap peas, soy, sesame, scallion, soy egg
Shoyu Chicken Ramen$16.00
soy marinated chicken, scallion, carrot, soy egg, snap peas, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

26 Logan Lane Unit C

Santa Rosa Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Bear Bread Company

No reviews yet

Black Bear Bread Co. is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

Roux 30a

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewpub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crackings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston