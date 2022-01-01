Go
Nancy's Air Field Cafe

Welcome to Nancy’s Air Field Café, serving farm to table cuisine since 1996. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible with quality and freshness leading selection priorities.

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

302 Boxboro Rd • $$

Avg 4 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Seared Venison Tenderloin$33.00
rubbed with juniper and allspice and topped with Cumberland sauce. Served with smoky sweet potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetable.
Bûche De Nöel Slice$9.00
traditional yule log of rolled chocolate cake with mocha filling. Serves 1.
Pilot Grove Farm Lamb Seekh Kebob$10.00
made with Pilot Grove Farm lamb and Nancy's special spice, with tzatziki sauce
Traditional Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
six chilled jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Grilled Salmon Fillet$29.00
topped with an apple cider and maple syrup reduction with fresh cranberries. Served with wild rice pilaf and roasted seasonal vegetable
Bûche De Nöel
Traditional rolled chocolate cake with mocha filling
Chargrilled New York Sirloin$35.00
topped with whiskey sauce and served with mashed Yukon Gold potato and roasted seasonal vegetable
Roasted Mixed Vegetables (GF)
Roasted 'till tender carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and butternut squash
Traditional Turkey Breast Dinner
Dinner includes:
* Slow roasted Statler turkey breast with Tuscan rub
* Creamy mashed potatoes
* Butternut squash roasted with maple syrup
* New England stuffing (with nuts)
* Turkey gravy
* Cranberry sauce
* Dinner Rolls
Packed refrigerated with rewarming instructions included.
Allergens: Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Soy, Nuts. Produced in a facility that handles Egg, Milk, Soy, peanuts, Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Tree Nuts
Duck Breast with Ancho Chili Rub$33.00
topped with a tangerine glaze and served with wild rice pilaf and roasted seasonal vegetable
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

302 Boxboro Rd

Stow MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:45 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

