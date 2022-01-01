Nancy's Air Field Cafe
Welcome to Nancy’s Air Field Café, serving farm to table cuisine since 1996. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible with quality and freshness leading selection priorities.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
302 Boxboro Rd • $$
302 Boxboro Rd
Stow MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 7:30 pm
Classic New England food from our farmhouse in Stow!