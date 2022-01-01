Go
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar

On Oak Bluffs Harbor Since 1960

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

29 Lake Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1502 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Chicken Fingers$12.95
5 Chicken Fingers. Sauce options available at pickup.
French Fries$5.95
Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to the fries
Snack Bar Double Cheeseburger 6oz$8.95
Greek Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Homemade Fattoush dressing on the side.
Clam Chowder$6.95
Cup of New England Clam Chowder
Fish & Chips$19.95
Served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce on the side.
Lobster Roll$23.95
4oz lobster meat lightly mixed with mayonnaise or sauteed in warm butter. Served on a grilled split top roll. Served with potato chips.
Onion Rings$7.95
Due to volume we are unable to accommodate any seafood or shellfish allergy pertaining to onion rings
Snack Bar Cheeseburger 3oz$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

29 Lake Ave

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
