Nando Trattoria

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

1131 Manhattan Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (754 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
Polpettine della nonna$14.00
Side of seasonal vegetables$12.00
Cavoletti Ortolani$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
Pollo al limone$34.00
Cuori Di Lattuga Dei Cesari$12.00
Organic heart of romaine lettuce, DOP parmigiano Reggiano, toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
Spaghetti bolognese$22.00
Side of rustic potatoes$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1131 Manhattan Ave

Manhattan beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Paradise Bowls Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet

Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls., Smoothies.

Rock'N Fish - MB

No reviews yet

Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.

Brothers Burritos Longfellow

No reviews yet

Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well.
Where we make your dreams come two.

