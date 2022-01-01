Go
Nando's Mexican Cafe

Powered by Tacos!

1890 West Germann Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo Rico$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Side of Rice$3.00
Kid Folded Quesadilla$7.50
Chile Con Queso Dip$9.00
A house favorite......spinach, tomato & jalapeno jack cheese dip served with flour tortilla chips.
Large Chips And Salsa$6.50
Lunch C$10.50
Two Tacos, Rice & Beans
Bean & Cheese Burro$6.50
Our house made beans topped with a cheddar and jack cheese blend, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Taco Salad$12.50
Salad served in a flour tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, & green onions. Served w/ Roasted Bell Pepper dressing on the side.
El Jefe Chimichanga$16.50
You’re not the boss of me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak sautéed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
El Numero Cinco$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
Location

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

