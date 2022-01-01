Nando's Mexican Cafe
Powered by Tacos!
1890 West Germann Rd
Popular Items
Location
1890 West Germann Rd
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BLD Chandler
Come in and enjoy!
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
American gastropub serving modern cuisine of handcrafted recipes, a unique selection of craft cocktails, & a diverse beer & wine selection.
The Living Room - Chandler
Neighborhood Wine Bar
Rock Lobster
Sushi and Grill