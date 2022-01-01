Go
Nando's Mexican Cafe

Family is our Main Ingredient

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6715 E. McDowell Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Bag of Chips & Pint Salsa$6.50
Ala Mini Chimi$1.75
El Numero Cinco$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
El Numero Uno$13.50
Two Tacos, Rice and Beans
Chile Con Queso Dip$9.50
A house favorite .....spinach, tomato, jalapeño jack cheese dip served w/ flour chips.
Pollo Rico$14.50
Everyone's favorite....a crisp chicken burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
El Jefe Chimichanga$16.50
You're not the boss if me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
Side of Rice$3.00
Lunch J$11.00
Pollo Rico: Chicken Burro deep fried, smothered in spicy cream cheese & cheddar cheese. Served w/ Rice & Beans
Mini Combo Platter$16.50
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6715 E. McDowell Rd

Mesa AZ

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

