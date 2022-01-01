Go
banner pic
Chicken

Nando's PERi-PERi

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

250 Reviews

$$

1800 N Lynn St

Arlington, VA 22209

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken and Chips$17.99
You can't beat our signature 1/2 chicken. Served with PERi chips to fully satisfy your craving or beat that hangover!
1/2 Chicken$14.40
First time at Nando's? Look no further than our signature 1/2 chicken.
1/4 Chicken Breast$8.60
The succulent and saucy bits.
Boneless Breast$13.20
Butterflied whole chicken breast with crispy skin. No bone about it!
Two 1/4 Chicken Breasts$16.40
Two of the succulent and saucy bits.
Avocado &amp; Roasted Pepper Bowl$12.89
Avocado, roasted red peppers, cut grilled corn, hummus and arugula served over Portuguese rice.
Two 1/4 Chicken Legs$14.40
Double your favorite cut.
1/4 Chicken Leg$8.40
For a little dark 'n' delicious.
3 Chicken Thighs$12.60
Dig into 3 boneless thighs, flame-grilled with skin.
12 Wings$19.70
Twelve of our sauciest treats - tender and spicy.

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington VA 22209

Directions

Nearby restaurants

District Doughnut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bethesda Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happy Eatery

No reviews yet

A Multi-concept Eatery with a Tea House, Vietnamese Cafe, Vietnamese Grill, and a Noodle Bar!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nando's PERi-PERi

orange star4.3 • 250 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston