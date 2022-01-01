Go
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125

Popular Items

Green Bean Salad$4.49
haricot vert, roasted red bell peppers, vidalias, feta, aged apple cider vinaigrette.
Confit Potato Salad$4.49
fingerling potatoes, chicken fat confit, applewood bacon, red onions, mayo, greek yogurt, sour cream and lusty monk mustard.
Chicken Burger$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
Half Chicken Combo$18.99
Half chicken. Served with flatbread and two small sides.
Piri Piri Barn Box$42.99
Whole rotisserie chicken, quartered for convenience. Includes: 4 large sides and extra flatbread.
Leg & Thigh Combo$10.99
Our dark meat lovers' dream combination. Rich juicy flavor with the classic drumstick and thigh. Served with flatbread and two sides.
Savory Corn Pudding$4.49
whole kernel corn, buttermilk, cream
Breast & Wing Combo$13.99
A juicy white meat breast paired with a delicious wing. A match made in rotisserie heaven. Served with flatbread and two sides.
Buttermilk Dressing$0.75
Great for dipping!
Chicken Salad Melt$10.99
Nani's chicken salad, Piri Piri mayo, havarti cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
Location

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
