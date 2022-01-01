Go
Nani's Pizza & Pasta Bar - 2720 Georgia Rd

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

2720 Georgia Rd

Franklin, NC 28734

Menu

Most Popular

Caprese
$9.00

Local Heirloom Tomatoes Fresh Basil Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Balsamic Olive Oil

Lg Build Your Own
$16.00
Vegetarian Lg
$19.00

16” Pizza | Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Our tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Don Dante Lg
$23.00

16” Pizza | House Made Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Pesto Ricotta, Our Tomato Sauce & Nani’s Cheese Blend

Meatballs
$9.00

House made tossed in marinara topped with Pesto Ricotta & Pecorino Cheese

Garlic Knots
$6.00

House Baked brushed with garlic butter and dusted with Romano Pecorino

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

2720 Georgia Rd, Franklin NC 28734

Gallery

Main pic

Nani's Pizza & Pasta Bar - 2720 Georgia Rd

