Go
Toast

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Chicken Emergency? Call Nani's!

1 Page Ave Suite 147

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Coke - 12oz can$2.00
Piri Piri Barn Box$42.99
Whole rotisserie chicken, quartered for convenience. Includes: 4 large sides and extra flatbread.
Chicken Burger$10.99
Piri Piri seasoning, havarti cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Melt$10.99
Nani's chicken salad, Piri Piri mayo, havarti cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
Half Chicken$14.99
Leg, thigh, breast, and wing. Served with a piece of flatbread.
Extra Flatbread$1.99
Savory Corn Pudding$4.49
whole kernel corn, buttermilk, cream
Nani's Salad$8.99
Crisp local lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumber, banana peppers, feta, croutons and your choice of aged apple cider vinaigrette or buttermilk dressing.
Dark Combo$10.99
Leg and thigh. Served with flatbread and two small sides.
Piri Piri House Chips$1.99
Crispy, crunchy, perfectly seasoned!
See full menu

Location

1 Page Ave Suite 147

Asheville NC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chai Pani

No reviews yet

Indian street food in the heart of Western North Carolina

Battery Park Book Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buxton Chicken Palace

No reviews yet

The beloved 'World Famous' Buxton Hall chicken sandwich gets its own restaurant! Now open in The S&W Market in Downtown Asheville.

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Find your Summit

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston