Nan's Catering

Classic New England food from our farmhouse in Stow!

271 Great Road

Popular Items

Southern Potato Salad$30.00
Southern style with hard cooked eggs, celery, mustard, fresh lemon, herbs and cracked pepper.
Spicy Kale Salad$28.00
A blend of dark green kale dressed in a lemon horseradish vinaigrette enhanced with shaved manchego cheese, calabrian chili, nutritional yeast, raw honey and crushed almonds.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes$28.00
Organic sweet potatoes wedges, roasted hot and sizzling with olive oil, rosemary, shallots, fresh parsley, raw honey, cracked black pepper, olive oil and lemon.
Original Fried Chicken$62.95
25 pieces of mixed Free Bird antibiotic and hormone free chicken in a crispy semolina crust with traditional spices (and a few secret ones). Fried slowly in non GMO sunflower seed oil and dusted with our farmhouse spice, agave drizzle and mild aleppo pepper. Contains buttermilk / dairy.
Classic Fried Chicken$62.95
25 pcs of our farmhouse classic, irresistibly fresh, crunchy semolina crust and kid friendly! Just pure fried chicken. Freebird hormone-free chicken that we brine which does contain alliums (onion and garlic). Contains buttermilk / dairy / gluten/ alliums / no eggs / non-gmo sunflower seed oil.
Spicy Seared Green Beans$28.00
Lightly seared green beans with fiery calabrian chilies, garlic, cider vinegar, sea salt and olive oil.
Grilled Broccoli$28.00
Large crisp broccoli spears seared on hot iron with olive oil and sea salt, then painted with a kale and basil pesto with cracked sunflower seeds, reggiano cheese, fresh lemon garlic and sea salt.
Roasted Carrots$28.00
Char-roasted carrots with a dusting of rose harissa and layered with preserved lemon oil, roasted coriander, fresh coriander, and citrus juices
Organic Farro$25.00
Pearls of maine grown wheat gently spiced and tossed with roasted butternut squash, seared onions, sage, candied orange, sea salt and lemon.
Biscuits$24.00
12 pack of Nan's classic biscuits. The real deal....folded dough with butter, hand cut, brushed with cream and topped with sea salt flakes and cracked black pepper.
271 Great Road

STOW MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
