Nantucket restaurants you'll love

Must-try Nantucket restaurants

NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers image

 

NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers

Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Bays$15.00
Bacon wrapped Nantucket Bay Scallops served with house aioli dipping sauce. Fresh lemon garnish. #8 per order.
Lobster Roll$25.00
Chilled Lobster claw, knuckle & tail mixed with fresh lemon, light mayo, diced celery & red onion. Served on a buttered and toasted roll.
Add Chips. Fries or Sweet potato fries small up charge.
*Salad is pre mixed no substitutions*
Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$12.00
Creamy Mac + Cheese wrapped and deep fried. #2 Per order.
Corner Table Nantucket image

 

Corner Table Nantucket

22 Federal Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Power Bowl$11.99
Quinoa dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil topped with marinated kale, toasted spiced chickpeas, sweet potato, charred peppers, roasted onion, and golden raisins.
Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese, dry tomato jam, and chorizo.
Classic Corner Cubano$12.99
Slow cooked pork shoulder layered with ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Served on a Cuban roll with Dijon mustard and chipotle mayonnaise. Served hot.
45 Surfside image

 

45 Surfside

45 Surfside Road, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.25
Salted French fries. Don't forget to add one of our delicious house sauces! :)
Tom Brady$9.95
Roasted turkey, havarti, herb aioli and mixed greens on toasted multigrain.
Burrito$7.94
House chorizo, scrambled egg, potato and American cheese
LoLa Burger Nantucket image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa Burger Nantucket

1 Sparks Ave, Nantucket

Avg 3.9 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Burger$28.00
Yellow Fin Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono, Soy Ginger Sauce. Served with Simple Fries
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
LoLa Burger$23.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce. Served with Simple Fries
Nantucket Tap Room image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Nantucket Tap Room

29 Broad St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Meuniere$32.00
pan seared jumbo shrimp, haricot verts almondine + lemon-butter sauce
Big M-ACK$22.00
two all beef 4oz smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, sesame seed bun + french fries
Bibb + Endive Salad$16.00
boston bibb _ endive lettuces, apples, pomegranate seeds, ricotta salata + pomegranate vinaigrette
Nantucket Lobster Trap image

 

Nantucket Lobster Trap

23 Washington Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Chowder$10.00
New England style.
*contains potatoes and bacon bits
Lobsters TO GO
Boiled Lobster Dinners come cooked, cracked and ready to eat. Served with warm drawn butter, fresh lemon and your choice of 2 sides.
Classic Caesar$16.00
Chopped fresh Romaine, house croutons. Classic caesar dressing.
LoLa 41 Nantucket image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoLa 41 Nantucket

15 S Beach St, Nantucket

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups$17.00
Chicken, Ginger, Scallion, Green Beans & Crispy Lettuce
3 Per Order
Edamame$9.00
Steamed Soybeans & Dusted with Salt
Anata (a-na-ta)$23.00
8 piece
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, Torgarashi
Cucumber, Tempura Flakes & Shiso
Topped w/ Tuna Sashimi & Wasabi Aioli
The Charlie Noble image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Charlie Noble

15 South Water St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
N.E. Clam Chowder$11.00
Thick and Creamy with Smoked Bacon and Oyster Crackers
Fried Pickle Chips$14.00
Crispy Golden Brown Chips with House Ranch
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Chicken Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, and Chipotle Aioli
B-ACK Yard BBQ image

BBQ

B-ACK Yard BBQ

20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Island Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar, and Fresh Shaved Parmesan topped with White Anchovy and Cornbread Croutons
Side of Gold BBQ Sauce
South Carolina Style Mustard Based Sauce.
Tangy with a little kick. A "Staff Favorite" goes with anything.
Side of White BBQ Sauce
Alabama Style. Mayonnaise Based with A Secret Blend Of Spices. Kinda Like A Kicked Up Ranch!
Bartlett's Farm image

SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE

Bartlett's Farm

33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mr. Popular$7.99
Egg, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, Cheddar and Red Onion
Smith's Point Chicken$11.99
Ciabatta, Honey Mustard, Cheddar, Chicken & Bacon
All American Burger$11.99
beef, american cheese, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun. side of fries
The Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Beet

9 South Water Street, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sichuan Broccoli$19.00
Sichuan style spicy broccoli + tofu with wood ear + button mushrooms, orange zest, crispy shallots, chili oil, cilantro, unagi over brown rice
*please note that the fryer is not gluten free - tofu is fried.
The Hulk$18.00
charred brussel sprouts + broccoli, crispy kale, quinoa + green rice, miso parmesan caesar, sunflower seeds + parmesan
Vegetable Dumplings$15.00
edamame + cabbage dumplings pan sautéed finished with scallions, sesame + soy dipping sauce (6 per order)
*vegetarian
*not gluten free
*contain onion + garlic
Via Mare image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Via Mare

17 Broad St, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korea$120.00
Includes banchan, kimchi scallion pancakes, veggie bibimbap, rice cake balls, tteokbokki and ginger fro-yo! Serves 3-5
Fried Chicken!$69.00
Includes coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, baked beans, 4x biscuits, 3oz house-made hot sauce, pickles & brownie bites
Local Lettuces$16.00
Anjou pears, toasted pecans, parm, roasted garlic thyme vin
Boat House image

HAMBURGERS

Boat House

2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich W Fries$12.95
Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Chili-lime mayo
Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled Tortilla, Jack Cheese Stuffed w Choice of Meat or Veggies
BYO Burrito$12.95
Built Your Own
CRU Oyster Bar image

 

CRU Oyster Bar

1 Straight Wharf, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRUDITE & DIP$16.00
Carrot hummus & farm crudité
WARM LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
Warm buttered lobster served on toasted brioche roll with french fries
CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
New England clam chowder with housemate oyster crackers
dune image

SEAFOOD

dune

20 Broad St, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (3995 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Raddicchio + Endive Salad$17.50
poached pear/ smokey blue cheese/ candied walnuts/ castlevetrano olives/ pear vinaigrette/ radish
Seared Wester Ross Salmon Full$36.00
parsnip/grilled endive/cured olives/pea greens/ enoki mushrooms/blood orange buerre rouge
Crispy Rock Shrimp$25.00
bibb cups/ hoisin/ pickled jicama/ celery/ scallions/ jalapeño/ \tsunflower seed/ crispy rice noddle/ ponzu
* Contains Gluten
BAR YOSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BAR YOSHI

21 OLD SOUTH WHARF, NANTUCKET

Avg 3.7 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Station 21 image

 

Station 21

21 S Water St, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

B-ACK Yard at the Box

16 Daves Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Plate$12.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Carrots, Flatbread, Feta
Korean Chicken Tenders$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Korean BBQ Glaze
Kimchi Fries$10.00
Crispy Fries, Spicy Mayo, Kimchee, Scallion, Radish
Restaurant banner

 

Ventuno

21 federal St, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Espresso To Go

1 Toombs Court, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Club Car

1 Main St, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
