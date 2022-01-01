Nantucket restaurants you'll love
Nantucket's top cuisines
Must-try Nantucket restaurants
NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Bacon Bays
|$15.00
Bacon wrapped Nantucket Bay Scallops served with house aioli dipping sauce. Fresh lemon garnish. #8 per order.
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Chilled Lobster claw, knuckle & tail mixed with fresh lemon, light mayo, diced celery & red onion. Served on a buttered and toasted roll.
Add Chips. Fries or Sweet potato fries small up charge.
*Salad is pre mixed no substitutions*
|Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Creamy Mac + Cheese wrapped and deep fried. #2 Per order.
Corner Table Nantucket
22 Federal Street, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$11.99
Quinoa dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil topped with marinated kale, toasted spiced chickpeas, sweet potato, charred peppers, roasted onion, and golden raisins.
|Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese, dry tomato jam, and chorizo.
|Classic Corner Cubano
|$12.99
Slow cooked pork shoulder layered with ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Served on a Cuban roll with Dijon mustard and chipotle mayonnaise. Served hot.
45 Surfside
45 Surfside Road, Nantucket
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.25
Salted French fries. Don't forget to add one of our delicious house sauces! :)
|Tom Brady
|$9.95
Roasted turkey, havarti, herb aioli and mixed greens on toasted multigrain.
|Burrito
|$7.94
House chorizo, scrambled egg, potato and American cheese
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa Burger Nantucket
1 Sparks Ave, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Tuna Burger
|$28.00
Yellow Fin Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono, Soy Ginger Sauce. Served with Simple Fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
|LoLa Burger
|$23.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce. Served with Simple Fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Nantucket Tap Room
29 Broad St, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Shrimp Meuniere
|$32.00
pan seared jumbo shrimp, haricot verts almondine + lemon-butter sauce
|Big M-ACK
|$22.00
two all beef 4oz smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, sesame seed bun + french fries
|Bibb + Endive Salad
|$16.00
boston bibb _ endive lettuces, apples, pomegranate seeds, ricotta salata + pomegranate vinaigrette
Nantucket Lobster Trap
23 Washington Street, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
New England style.
*contains potatoes and bacon bits
|Lobsters TO GO
Boiled Lobster Dinners come cooked, cracked and ready to eat. Served with warm drawn butter, fresh lemon and your choice of 2 sides.
|Classic Caesar
|$16.00
Chopped fresh Romaine, house croutons. Classic caesar dressing.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoLa 41 Nantucket
15 S Beach St, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups
|$17.00
Chicken, Ginger, Scallion, Green Beans & Crispy Lettuce
3 Per Order
|Edamame
|$9.00
Steamed Soybeans & Dusted with Salt
|Anata (a-na-ta)
|$23.00
8 piece
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, Torgarashi
Cucumber, Tempura Flakes & Shiso
Topped w/ Tuna Sashimi & Wasabi Aioli
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Charlie Noble
15 South Water St, Nantucket
|Popular items
|N.E. Clam Chowder
|$11.00
Thick and Creamy with Smoked Bacon and Oyster Crackers
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$14.00
Crispy Golden Brown Chips with House Ranch
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened Chicken Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, and Chipotle Aioli
BBQ
B-ACK Yard BBQ
20 Straight Wharf, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Island Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar, and Fresh Shaved Parmesan topped with White Anchovy and Cornbread Croutons
|Side of Gold BBQ Sauce
South Carolina Style Mustard Based Sauce.
Tangy with a little kick. A "Staff Favorite" goes with anything.
|Side of White BBQ Sauce
Alabama Style. Mayonnaise Based with A Secret Blend Of Spices. Kinda Like A Kicked Up Ranch!
SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE
Bartlett's Farm
33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Mr. Popular
|$7.99
Egg, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, Cheddar and Red Onion
|Smith's Point Chicken
|$11.99
Ciabatta, Honey Mustard, Cheddar, Chicken & Bacon
|All American Burger
|$11.99
beef, american cheese, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun. side of fries
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Beet
9 South Water Street, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Sichuan Broccoli
|$19.00
Sichuan style spicy broccoli + tofu with wood ear + button mushrooms, orange zest, crispy shallots, chili oil, cilantro, unagi over brown rice
*please note that the fryer is not gluten free - tofu is fried.
|The Hulk
|$18.00
charred brussel sprouts + broccoli, crispy kale, quinoa + green rice, miso parmesan caesar, sunflower seeds + parmesan
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$15.00
edamame + cabbage dumplings pan sautéed finished with scallions, sesame + soy dipping sauce (6 per order)
*vegetarian
*not gluten free
*contain onion + garlic
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Via Mare
17 Broad St, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Korea
|$120.00
Includes banchan, kimchi scallion pancakes, veggie bibimbap, rice cake balls, tteokbokki and ginger fro-yo! Serves 3-5
|Fried Chicken!
|$69.00
Includes coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, baked beans, 4x biscuits, 3oz house-made hot sauce, pickles & brownie bites
|Local Lettuces
|$16.00
Anjou pears, toasted pecans, parm, roasted garlic thyme vin
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich W Fries
|$12.95
Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Chili-lime mayo
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled Tortilla, Jack Cheese Stuffed w Choice of Meat or Veggies
|BYO Burrito
|$12.95
Built Your Own
CRU Oyster Bar
1 Straight Wharf, Nantucket
|Popular items
|CRUDITE & DIP
|$16.00
Carrot hummus & farm crudité
|WARM LOBSTER ROLL
|$38.00
Warm buttered lobster served on toasted brioche roll with french fries
|CLAM CHOWDER
|$10.00
New England clam chowder with housemate oyster crackers
SEAFOOD
dune
20 Broad St, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Raddicchio + Endive Salad
|$17.50
poached pear/ smokey blue cheese/ candied walnuts/ castlevetrano olives/ pear vinaigrette/ radish
|Seared Wester Ross Salmon Full
|$36.00
parsnip/grilled endive/cured olives/pea greens/ enoki mushrooms/blood orange buerre rouge
|Crispy Rock Shrimp
|$25.00
bibb cups/ hoisin/ pickled jicama/ celery/ scallions/ jalapeño/ \tsunflower seed/ crispy rice noddle/ ponzu
* Contains Gluten
B-ACK Yard at the Box
16 Daves Street, Nantucket
|Popular items
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Carrots, Flatbread, Feta
|Korean Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Korean BBQ Glaze
|Kimchi Fries
|$10.00
Crispy Fries, Spicy Mayo, Kimchee, Scallion, Radish
Espresso To Go
1 Toombs Court, Nantucket
Club Car
1 Main St, Nantucket