Bulgogi in Nantucket

Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoLa 41 Nantucket

15 S Beach St, Nantucket

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Bulgogi Special$30.00
Korean Beef Bulgogi$34.00
Beef, Egg Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Chilies, Ginger, & Crispy Garlic
More about LoLa 41 Nantucket
Bartlett's Farm image

SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE

Bartlett's Ocean View Farm

33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Bibimbap Korean Bulgogi Bowl Special$14.99
white rice, shiitake mushroom, bean sprouts, pickled cucumber, pickled radish, carrot, seasoned spinach and gochujang sauce served with beef bulgogi & sunny side up egg
More about Bartlett's Ocean View Farm

