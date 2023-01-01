Bulgogi in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about LoLa 41 Nantucket
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoLa 41 Nantucket
15 S Beach St, Nantucket
|Beef Bulgogi Special
|$30.00
|Korean Beef Bulgogi
|$34.00
Beef, Egg Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, Chilies, Ginger, & Crispy Garlic
More about Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
SANDWICHES • FRUITS • CHEESE
Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket
|Bibimbap Korean Bulgogi Bowl Special
|$14.99
white rice, shiitake mushroom, bean sprouts, pickled cucumber, pickled radish, carrot, seasoned spinach and gochujang sauce served with beef bulgogi & sunny side up egg