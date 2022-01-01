Cake in Nantucket
Nantucket restaurants that serve cake
Corner Table Nantucket
22 Federal Street, Nantucket
|Mud Cake
|$5.99
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate pudding and chocolate fudge
|Olive oil Citrus Cake
|$6.99
dense, rich, and exceedingly moist, our extra-virgin olive oil cake has a unique texture reminiscent of a timeless ride through the hills of Tuscany. Whole fresh oranges and lemon, both rinds and juice, add brightness and zest, while our citrus glaze shimmers like a Tuscan sunset.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
The Charlie Noble
15 South Water St, Nantucket
|Crab Cake BLT
|$22.00
Pan Seared Crab Cake with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, Tomato, Citrus Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$30.00
2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce and Lemon
|Pan Crisp Crab Cake
|$16.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on a bed of Greens with Lemon Aioli