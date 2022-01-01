Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Nantucket

Go
Nantucket restaurants
Toast

Nantucket restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Corner Table Nantucket

22 Federal Street, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mud Cake$5.99
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate pudding and chocolate fudge
Olive oil Citrus Cake$6.99
dense, rich, and exceedingly moist, our extra-virgin olive oil cake has a unique texture reminiscent of a timeless ride through the hills of Tuscany. Whole fresh oranges and lemon, both rinds and juice, add brightness and zest, while our citrus glaze shimmers like a Tuscan sunset.
45 Surfside image

 

45 Surfside

45 Surfside Road, Nantucket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.95
The Charlie Noble image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

The Charlie Noble

15 South Water St, Nantucket

Avg 4.4 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake BLT$22.00
Pan Seared Crab Cake with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, Tomato, Citrus Aioli on a Potato Bun
Crab Cake Dinner$30.00
2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce and Lemon
Pan Crisp Crab Cake$16.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on a bed of Greens with Lemon Aioli
